BBC One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Love Life’

HBO Max’s Love Life will receive its UK premiere on BBC One on Wednesday September 30th at 10:45pm with a double-bill, it has been announced. The complete first season will also be available on the iPlayer that same day.

Love Life is an anthology series following a different protagonist’s quest for love each season. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment and stars Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor), Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), and Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked).

“Love Life is so engaging and relatable – I am sure BBC viewers will really enjoy witnessing all the romantic experiences the characters go through in the series”, said the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks, who brokered the deal with Lionsgate Television for the UK rights to the series.

