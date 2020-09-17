BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Life’

Life will premiere on BBC One on Tuesday September 29th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Life explores four separate, deeply human and surprising stories to tell a larger story about what happens when we decide to step out of our own personal space and take a closer look into other people’s lives. The series unfolds in a large divided house in Manchester and will take a look into each of the flats and at the belief in the human capacity to connect, to care, to love and to change.

The drama series is produced by Drama Republic and stars Alison Steadman, Peter Davison, Adrian Lester, Victoria Hamilton, Rachael Stirling, Saira Choudhry, Erin Kellyman, Melissa Johns, Calvin Demba, Elaine Paige and Susannah Fielding. Kate Crowther is the series producer, while Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard and Kate Hewitt are the directors. The executive producers are Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky and Mike Bartlett for Drama Republic and Ben Irving for BBC One.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.