BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘Us’

BBC One has released the trailer for their David Nicholls adaptation Us, which is set to premiere later this month.

Us tells the story of Douglas Petersen, who is blindsided when his wife Connie tells him that she’s not sure she wants to be married to him anymore. Agreeing to still go on their planned family grand tour of Europe, Douglas vows to win back the love of his wife and repair his troubled relationship with their son Albie.

The four-part drama, which was adapted for television by Nicholls, is produced by Drama Republic and Bandstand Productions and stars Tom Hollander (Baptiste, The Night Manager), Saskia Reeves (Luther, Shetland), Iain De Caestecker (Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Fades), Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing, Fortitude), Tom Taylor (Doctor Foster, The Dark Tower) and Thaddea Graham (Curfew, The Letter for the King). Lisa Siwe is the director. The executive producers are Greg Brenman and Roanna Benn for Drama Republic, Tom Hollander and Hannah Pescod for Bandstand Productions, Jo McClellan for BBC One and David Nicholls.

Check out the trailer below: