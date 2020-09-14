BBC One Orders Jimmy McGovern Prison Drama ‘Time’, Sean Bean & Stephen Graham To Star

BBC One has ordered Time, a three-part prison drama from Broken and Common scribe Jimmy McGovern. Sean Bean (Game Of Thrones, Broken) and Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire, Line Of Duty) are attached to star.

Time explores life in the modern British penal system through the eyes of two very different men. Mark Hebden (Sean Bean) is a teacher, husband and father, who killed an innocent man in an accident. Consumed by guilt, he accepts and even welcomes his four year sentence. Separated from his family, he has no idea what to expect in this unforgiving new environment and needs to learn quickly how to survive.

Eric Reid (Stephen Graham) is a prison officer. Caring and honest, Eric tries his very best to protect those in his charge, something which is a daily challenge in this understaffed and high tension world. When one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice between his principles and his love for his family. Both Eric and Mark, officer and inmate, are seemingly trapped by their pasts and unsure of their futures. Each has to not only survive, but to find the strength and the way to move forward.

Jimmy McGovern created the three-parter, which is set up at BBC Studios Production. Simon Maloney is the series producer, while Lewis Arnold is attached to direct. The executive producers are Tom Sherry and Michael Parke for BBC Studios and Lucy Richer for the BBC. BBC Studios will handle global sales. Filming is set to get underway in Liverpool later this year. “The BBC have given me a brilliant young director and two of the greatest actors on the planet”, McGovern said in a statement. “I am overjoyed.”

While the BBC’s Controller of Drama Commissioning Piers Wenger, who commissioned the series alongside the BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore, added: “Jimmy has a unique style of creating thought-provoking dramas which tell raw and emotional stories, and Time is exactly that. With Sean and Stephen in lead roles, Jimmy and Lewis behind the camera, Time is a shining example of British drama talent at its best.”