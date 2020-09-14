BBC One Acquires UK Rights To HBO Max’s ‘Love Life’

The BBC has acquired the UK Rights to HBO Max’s Anna Kendrick fronted romantic comedy anthology series Love Life after striking a deal with international distributor Lionsgate Television. The series will premiere later this year on BBC One. It will also be available as a box set on the iPlayer.

Love Life is an anthology series following a different protagonist’s quest for love each season. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment and stars Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor), Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), and Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked).

This marks a rare U.S. scripted buy for BBC One, The vast majority of the BBC’s U.S. acquisitions air on either BBC Two or BBC Three. “Love Life is so engaging and relatable – I am sure BBC viewers will really enjoy witnessing all the romantic experiences the characters go through in the series”, said the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks, who brokered the deal with Lionsgate Television.