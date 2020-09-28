Andy Gathergood, Sarah Woodward, Ben Onwukwe, Douglas Reith & Juliet Aubrey Join ITV’s ‘Professor T’

Andy Gathergood (The Salisbury Poisonings), Sarah Woodward (The Pale Horse), Ben Onwukwe (Marcella), Douglas Reith (Downton Abbey) and Juliet Aubrey (Van Der Valk) have been tapped to star in ITV’s crime drama Professor T. They join a cast that also includes Ben Miller, Frances de la Tour, Emma Naomi and Barney White.

Based on the hit Belgian series of the same name, Professor T is set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University. The series follows the eccentric, but brilliant Criminology Professor Jasper Tempest (Miller), who suffers with OCD and has a tortured past.

The six episode drama series is produced by Eagle Eye Drama and was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill. Robin Kerremans and Dimitri Verbeek are the series producers, while Dries Vos is directing. The executive producers are Eagle Eye’s creators Walter Iuzzolino and Jo McGrath. Professor T is supported by Screen Flanders and the Belgian tax shelter. PBS Distribution holds the North American rights. Beta Film will distribute the series worldwide.

“Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma”, said Executive Producer and CEO of Eagle Eye Drama Walter Iuzzolino. “It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences.”