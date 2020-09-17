Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Tommy’

Tommy will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Wednesday October 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Tommy follows Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political, and national security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Atelier Paul Attanasio and Amblin Partners and stars Edie Falco, Adelaide Clemens, Joseph Lyle Taylor, Michael Chernus, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Russell G. Jones, Vladimir Caamaño and Thomas Sadoski. CBS cancelled Tommy after one season.

