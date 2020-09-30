Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hudson & Rex’

Canadian drama series Hudson & Rex will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Sunday October 18th at 7pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Hudson & Rex revolves around the special partnership between the dedicated detective Charlie Hudson and his extraordinary former K9 dog Rex. From kidnapping, homicide and hostage situations, to fraud and corruption in high places, Charlie, Rex and their team are a force to be reckoned with. The drama series is produced by Shaftesbury and Pope Productions in association with Citytv and Beta Film and stars John Reardon and German shepherd Diesel vom Burgimwald.

