Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Evil’

Evil will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Monday September 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The drama series, which has been renewed for a second season, is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.