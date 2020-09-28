Alibi Renews ‘We Hunt Together’ For Second Season

Fresh off of picking up a second season of Traces, UKTV’s Alibi channel has also renewed their original drama series We Hunt Together for a second season. Six episodes have been ordered for season two, which is set to premiere in 2021. The renewal comes after the show’s first season premiered to an audience of 731k viewers and on the heels of BBC Studios lining up a major licensing deal for the series with Showtime in the United States.

We Hunt Together follows two star-crossed killers who are on the loose with two dysfunctional detectives in hot pursuit. The series begins with the collision of two extraordinary people: Baba, a former child soldier desperate to suppress his predisposition for violence; and Freddy, a magnetic and disarmingly charming free spirit.When Baba rescues Freddy from an attack following a date that has turned sour, something dark is ignited in them both. Meanwhile, DS Lola Franks and DI Jackson Mendy have to come to terms with their mismatched partnership and polar opposite outlooks on the culpability of the criminal mind as they try to outsmart the killers.

The drama series, which was created by Gaby Hull, is produced by BBC Studios and stars Babou Ceesay, Eve Myles, Dipo Ola and Hermione Corfield. Season two will pick up ten months after the dramatic finale, with a potential new accomplice on the scene and another game of obsession, murder and love to get underway. This time the risks are higher, but so are the rewards. The executive producers are Alexander Lamb and Priscilla Parish. BBC Studios handles global sales.

We Hunt Together is Alibi’s second original scripted drama and comes out of a new commissioning model, in which BBC Studios co-commissions scripted dramas that they can then exploit on the international market. “We Hunt Together is special because it examines the motives of the law breakers and the upholders of justice, while entertaining the audience across six thrilling episodes”, said UKTV Drama Commissioner Philippa Collie-Cousins, who commissioned the show’s second season alongside UKTV’s Head of Scripted Pete Thornton and Alibi Channel Director Emma Ayech. “Once again this will be must see TV for Alibi and an international audience”.