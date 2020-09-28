Alibi Renews ‘Traces’ For Second Season

UKTV’s Alibi channel has renewed their original drama series Traces for a second season. Six episodes have been commissioned for season two, which is set to premiere in 2021. The renewal comes after the first season averaged just shy of one million viewers per episode.

Traces explores the world of the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and follows Emma Hedges, Professor Sarah Gordon and Professor Kathy Torrance – who together will use the rigors of forensics to uncover the truth about an unsolved murder case. The drama series is produced by Red Production Company and stars Molly Windsor, Laura Fraser, Jennifer Spence, Martin Compston, Laurie Brett, Vincent Regan, Michael Nardone and John Gordan Sinclair.

The show’s second season will continue to delve into the world of forensic science, as the women of SIFA carefully analyse traces of evidence to help get to the bottom of who’s behind a series of cruel bombings in Dundee. The city is on edge as the pressure rises to identify the mystery bomber before the next bomb goes off. Amelia Bullmore is returning to pen the scripts for the second season of the series, which is based on an idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid. BBC Studios is handling international distribution. The executive producers are Nicola Shindler, Michaela Fereday, Amelia Bullmore, Philippa Collie Cousins and Martin Rakusen.

“I am passionate about delivering the best of crime drama series to Alibi and ensuring they become much loved returners, resonating with UK and global audiences”, said UKTV Drama Commissioner Philippa Collie Cousins, who commissioned the second season alongside, drama commissioner with UKTV’s Head of Scripted Pete Thornton, and Alibi Channel Director Emma Ayech. “Traces is ramping up with its hallmark forensic focus, nuanced characters and explosive surprises, it promises to be thought provoking and entertaining. The series is a fantastic piece of storytelling with three creatives at the very top of their game in Nicola, Amelia and Val.”