5USA Sets Premiere Date For ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Season 20

The twentieth season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will premiere on 5USA on Thursday October 1st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Dick Wolf, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit revolves around the activities of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit of the NYPD, which investigates sexually based offences. The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish and Philip Winchester.

Dick Wolf, Michael Chernuchin, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Alex Chapple, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers. In the opening episode of the show’s twentieth season, titled Man Up, teenager Sam Conway (guest star Bryce Romero) shows evidence of rape but refuses to name his attacker. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) confess to some major life changes.

