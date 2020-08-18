UKTV’s Dave Channel Renews ‘Meet The Richardsons’ For Second Season

Meet The Richardsons is coming back. UKTV’s Dave channel has renewed the Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont fronted comedy series for an eight episode second season. Two Christmas specials have also been commissioned.

Meet The Richardsons offers a fictional window into the funny and frustrated marriage of Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont. Richardson and Beaumont play exaggerated versions of themselves as viewers get a glimpse into their home and work lives, surrounded by their celebrity friends and their Hebden Bridge neighbours.

The renewal comes on the back of the success of the show’s first season, which attracted an average audience of 1.13 million viewers. The show’s second season centres on the further frustrations of married life, the clash of career and personal life and how Jon and Lucy have been coping since viewers last saw them, including dealing with life after lockdown, which Jon predicted of course, creating the perfect family Christmas and Lucy’s mum Gill spotting some spooky going’s on in The Dog and Bastard.

The comedy series is penned by Lucy Beaumont and Tim Reid and is produced by Second Act Productions. Lee Hupfield and Eddie Stafford are the series producers and directors. It was commissioned for Dave by UKTV’s Head of Entertainment Iain Coyle and ordered by UKTV’s Director of Commissioning Richard Watsham, Dave’s Channel Director Luke Hales, and UKTV’s Genre General Manager for Comedy and Entertainment Steve North.

“So glad to be getting paid to have an argument again, lockdown has been weird living with someone who has spent his life practising social distancing and frequent handwashing – if the government advise wearing beige cardigans and being a tedious grump I know something has been going on”, Lucy Beaumont said in a statement.

“It’s great news that there will be a second series of Meet the Richardsons”, commented Jon Richardson. “I can’t wait to give away the few private moments of my life that aren’t already in the public doman and welcome the crew back to “The D & B” with open arms. It was getting boring drinking alone in there anyway. Really. Fantastic stuff.”

While Dave Channel Director Luke Hales added: “I couldn’t be prouder of this show, Jon and Lucy have created something really unique, really relate-able and really, really funny. I’m so glad our brilliant viewers enjoyed the show as much as we do at Dave and the whole team can’t wait to see how much Jon has enjoyed social distancing and isolation, how much Lucy hasn’t, and what a Richardsons Christmas is like.”