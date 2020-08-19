‘The Cry’ Indie Synchronicity Films Launches Australian Office Led By Ruth Underwood

The Cry indie Synchronicity Films has announced plans to launch a dedicated Australian office based in Melbourne. Synchronicity Australia will be headed by former BBC Drama Development Producer Ruth Underwood.

The move to open a permanent base in Australia comes on the back of the success of The Cry, which was filmed down under. The new office will focus on producing high-end drama for both the domestic and international markets.

Ruth Underwood will be tasked with sourcing local IP and producing scripted content for Synchronicity in Australia, and potential UK-Australia co-productions. The first project for Synchronicity Australia is a TV adaptation of of Helen FitzGerald’s upcoming novel Ash Mountain, which is set to be published later this month in the UK and next March in Australia.

Ash Mountain is described as a warm, darkly funny portrait of small-town life in rural Victoria and a shocking and truly distressing account of a catastrophic event that changes things forever. The novel, which explores a woman and a land in crisis, is a heart-breaking slice of domestic noir, and a disturbing disaster thriller. FitzGerald is also the author behind The Cry.

“I am so pleased to have the opportunity to develop the creative relationships I’ve already established in Australia, and further explore the great pool of talent here on Synchronicity’s behalf”, Underwood said. “I have a long-standing professional and personal relationship with Claire, and I love Synchronicity’s ethos of positivity and inclusion, coupled with their editorially-led approach to development. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be heading up their endeavours on this side of the world and to be working on another excellent Helen FitzGerald novel – Ash Mountain.”

“A key goal for Synchronicity is to expand our production reach so we can focus on truly universal stories with global appeal. Having spent a considerable amount of time in Australia filming The Cry we feel a real affinity with the country, so it’s a natural place for us to set up a new office to originate projects”, said Claire Mundell, Founder and Creative Director of Synchronicity Films. “We are thrilled that someone of Ruth’s calibre is helming this new venture and look forward to working on ‘Ash Mountain’ and other upcoming projects which will have their genesis in Australia.”

While Helen FitzGerald added: “Synchronicity Films has championed my writing since my first book was released nearly fifteen years ago. Since then, Claire Mundell has been dedicated, tireless and brave in her vision and ambition, culminating in The Cry which, in my book, is the best TV adaptation ever made! I am so excited to be developing ‘Ash Mountain’ with Claire and the team. This one is really special to me for a whole host of reasons, but mostly the setting. I’ve been away from Australia for so long, but the country is in my bones. I’m so excited about Synchronicity Australia and can’t wait to binge watch this show, and hopefully many more.”