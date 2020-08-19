StarzPlay Acquires UK Rights To Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’

StarzPlay has acquired the UK rights to Hulu’s short-lived dramedy series High Fidelity after striking a deal with international distributor Disney Media Distribution. The series will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday September 10th.

High Fidelity is based Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name and follows Rob, a female record store owner who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios and stars Zoë Kravitz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Hulu recently cancelled the series after a single season.

With this acquisition, High Fidelity joins a slate of exclusive acquisitions on StarzPlay that also includes: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, Power Book V: Force, The Great, Manhunt: Deadly Games, Veronica Mars, Perpetual Grace, LTD, Doom Patrol; Pennyworth, The Spanish Princess, Dangerous Liaisons, Vida, Becoming Elizabeth, Castle Rock, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Harlots, The Act and Mr. Mercedes.

Check out the trailer below: