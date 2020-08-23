Sky Witness Picks Up UK Rights To ‘The Resident’ Season 3

Sky Witness has secured the UK rights to Fox’s medical drama series The Resident after striking a deal with international distributor Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. The agreement includes the rights to the show’s third season, which has yet to air on this side of the pond. The show’s first two seasons originally aired on the now-defunct Universal TV.

The Resident follows an idealistic young doctor, Devon Praves, during his last few years of training. Under the supervision of a tough and brilliant senior resident, Conrad Hawkins, he soon discovers his chosen profession is not what he imagined and that ethical lines are often blurred. The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Glenn Morshower.

In the opening episode of season three, titled From The Ashes, The doctors of Chastain are surrounded by new rules and doctors, as Red Rock Mountain Medical takes over the hospital. Conrad finds himself in a dangerous situation when the construction for a new neurosurgery center causes a gas explosion at Chastain. Meanwhile, new hotshot neurosurgeon Barrett Cain (Morris Chestnut), is put to the test with a complicated surgery and Mina acts as a support for Nic, who is struggling with a devastating loss. Fox recently renewed The Resident for a fourth season.