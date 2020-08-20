Sky One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Two Weeks To Live’

Two Weeks To Live will premiere on Sky One on Wednesday September 2nd at 10pm, it has been announced.

Two Weeks To Live follows Kim Noakes, a strange young misfit who was just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances. Following his death, her mother whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques. Now all grown up, Kim sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honouring her father’s memory. Meanwhile, socially awkward Nicky isn’t good at impressing girls, and when Kim walks into his and brother Dave’s local pub, it sets in motion a chaotic series of events that puts all their lives in danger.

The unlikely crew soon find themselves on the run from a murderous gangster and the police with a massive bag of stolen cash. But Kim is no ordinary fish out of water – she’s more like a great white shark who knows how to strip a Smith & Weston SDVE pistol in 6 seconds flat, and skin a deer to make a sleeping bag whilst perfectly reciting the lyrics to ‘I Will Survive’. With her in their team, they might all just get out of this alive. The comedy series, which was created by Gaby Hull, is produced by Kudos and stars Maisie Williams, Sian Clifford, Mawaan Rizwan, Taheen Modak, Kerry Howard, Thalissa Teixeira and Jason Flemyng.

