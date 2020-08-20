Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘I Hate Suzie’

I Hate Suzie will premiere on Sky Atlantic on Thursday August 27th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

I Hate Suzie asks if any us can survive being well and truly ‘known’. Suzie Pickles, a star on the wane, has her whole life upended when she is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position. The series reveals Suzie’s unmasking and its trauma episode by episode, through the stages of Shock, Denial, Fear, Shame, Bargaining, Guilt, Anger and Acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi try to hold her life, career and marriage to Cob together.

The drama series, which was co-created by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, is being produced by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner’s indie Bad Wolf and stars Billie Piper (Doctor Who, Penny Dreadful), Daniel Ings (Lovesick, The Crown), Leila Farzad (Innocent, Twenty Twelve), Nathaniel Martello-White (Collateral, Guerilla), Lorraine Ashbourne (Unforgotten, Jericho) and Phil Daniels (EastEnders, New Tricks). Andrea Dewsbery is the series producer, while Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter are the executive producers. Georgi Banks-Davies is the director.

