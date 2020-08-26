Sky Atlantic Releases Trailer For ‘The Third Day’

Sky Atlantic has released the trailer for The Third Day, which is set to premiere on Tuesday September 15th.

The Third Day tells three, stand-alone but interconnected stories, not only on screen but also in a live, immersive event. The first story, titled Summer, tells the story of Sam, a man who is drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Following Summer, viewers will get the chance to become part of The Third Day world at a major immersive theatre event.

The final story, titled Winter, follows Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate. Both Summer and Winter will consist of three episodes. Each story can be experienced separately, with Summer and Winter working together as a complete series – but all three parts together describe a larger narrative, creating a unique experience for those who seek it. The Third Day is produced by Sky Studios in association with HBO, Plan B and Punchdrunk and stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris. The scripts are being penned by Dennis Kelly, Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin. Marc Munden and Philippa Lowthorpe are directing.

Check out the trailer below: