Noel Clarke Sets As Lead In ITV’s Surveillance Thriller ‘Viewpoint’

Bulletproof star Noel Clarke has been set as the lead in Viewpoint, ITV’s six episodes police surveillance thriller series from Waking The Dead scribe Ed Whitmore and Tiger Aspect Productions. He will play Detective Constable Martin King

Viewpoint follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect. Surveillance detective DC Martin King (Clarke) sets up his observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, Zoe’s windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square, and more importantly provides a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman; the home she shares with boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance, Greg Sullivan.

Rounding out the cast is Alexandra Roach (No Offence), Amy Wren (The Last Kingdom), Fehinti Balogun (January 22nd), Catherine Tyldesley (Scarborough), Bronagh Waugh (The Fall), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe), Shannon Murray (Get Even), Phil Davis (Poldark) Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth), Dominic Allburn (Jack Irish: Dead Point), Marcus Garvey (Last Tango In Halifax), Carlyss Peer (The Feed) and Erin Shanagher (The Bay).

The five-parter is based on an idea by Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer, who co-created the series with Ed Whitmore. It was commissioned back in January by ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill and is set up at Tiger Aspect Productions. Clare Shepherd is the series producer, while Ashley Way is directing. Tiger Apect’s Lucy Bedford is the executive producer. Banijay Rights will handle global sales. Filming has now begun in Manchester.

“Harry and Ed have crafted a compelling, tense, claustrophobic thriller that turns the spotlight on the observer rather than the observed”, said Tiger Aspect Productions’ Head of Drama and Executive Producer Lucy Bedford. “With the incredible Noel Clarke and Alexandra Roach leading the cast, we are extremely excited to be back in production.”