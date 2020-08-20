Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Duchess’

Katherine Ryan comedy The Duchess will premiere on Netflix UK on Friday September 11th, it has been announced.

Described as an authentic extension of Katherine’s stand-up comedian stage persona, The Duchess follows the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she debates a second child with her greatest enemy — Olive’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right? The executive producers are Dave Becky & Josh Lieberman for 3Arts; and Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, and Ed Macdonald for Clerkenwell Films.

