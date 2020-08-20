Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Young Wallander’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

Wallander prequel Young Wallander will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Thursday September 3rd, it has been announced. Alongside announcing the premiere date, the streaming service has also released the trailer and key art for the series.

Young Wallander follows Kurt Wallander, who must navigate the increasingly violent environment of present-day Sweden. When he is unable to save a teenager from a gruesome attack, Wallander must learn to cope with his guilt in order to solve the crime.

The story focuses on the formative experiences – professional and personal – faced by Kurt as a recently graduated police officer in his early twenties. The drama series, which is based on the best selling Kurt Wallander novels by Henning Mankell, is produced by Yellowbird UK and stars Adam Pålsson, Richard Dillane, Leanne Best, Ellise Chappell, Yasen Atour, Charles Mnene, Jacob Collins-Levy, Alan Emrys and Kiza Deen.

Check out the trailer and key art below:

