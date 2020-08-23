Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Crown’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Crown will premiere on Netflix UK on Sunday November 15th, it has been announced.

The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world — Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown. The drama series is produced by Left Bank Pictures and stars Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor, Erin Doherty, Emerald Fennell, Marion Bailey, Georgie Glen, Tom Byrne, Angue Imrie, Charles Dance, Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin.

In the show’s fourth season, as the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Netflix has not released an official synopsis for the show’s fourth season, but we do know that Gillian Anderson joins the cast this season as incoming Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Emma Corrin also joins the cast as Princess Diana. Netflix has renewed The Crown through to season six.

