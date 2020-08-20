Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Shameless’ Season 9

The ninth season of Shameless will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Tuesday September 1st, it has been announced.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless follows the daily lives of the members of the blue collar Gallagher family who live in the South Side of Chicago. The working class family struggles to make ends meet while Frank, the patriach of the Gallagher clan, can usually be found at the local bar spending what little money they have. The drama series stars William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Richard Flood and Christian Isaiah.

In the show’s ninth season, political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan. Ian faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie fights for equal pay and combats harassment, and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls. Kevin and V juggle the demands of raising the twins with running the Alibi as they attempt to transform the bar into a socially conscious business.

