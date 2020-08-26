Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Enola Holmes’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

Enola Holmes will premiere on Netflix UK on Wednesday September 23rd, it has been announced. Alongside announcing the premiere date, the streaming service has also released the trailer and key art for the film.

Enola Holmes is set in England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Sherlock Homes’ sister Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies.

Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord, Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. The film, which is based on the book series by Nancy Springer, is produced by Legendary Pictures and PCMA Productions and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour,

Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, Claire Rushbrook, David Bamber, Hattie Morahan,

Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter. Harry Bradbeer directed from a script by Jack Thorne.

Check out the trailer and key art below:

