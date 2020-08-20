Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Away’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

Away will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Friday September 4th, it has been announced. Alongside announcing the premiere date, the streaming service has also released the trailer and key art for the series.

Away is described as a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. As American astronaut Emma Green prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband and teenage daughter when they need her the most.

As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. The drama series, which was created by Andrew Hinderaker, stars Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Talitha Bateman, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, Vivian Wu and Monique Curnen. The executive producers are Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Andrew Hinderaker, Edward Zwick, Hilary Swank, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein.

Check out the trailer and key art below:

