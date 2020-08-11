Jetpack Distribution Inks Deal With Showmax For Over 150 Hours Of Content

Jetpack Distribution has sealed a major deal with South African SVOD service Showmax for a package of over 150 hours of kids content.

Some of the titles covered by this deal include: Kitty Is Not A Cat; Rainbow, Butterfly, Unicorn, Kitty; The Barefoot Bandits; Talking Tom And Friends; Jamie’s Got Tentacles; Becca’s Bunch; Yoko; Our Family; The Baby Club; Pop Up; The Cul De Sac; and Katy. They will launch on Showmax in 2020 and 2021.

“Our business has fundamentally changed over the past few months with SVOD usage jumping dramatically, and kids’ content in particular has been extremely popular”, said Showmax’s Head of Content Candice Fangueiro. “The timing for this deal, which adds a wide range of new kids shows, couldn’t be better, and it’s a perfect complement to the total revamp of the kids section that we recently completed, giving parents full control over what their kids can see.”

While Jetpack Distribution CEO Dominic Gardiner added: “In the last few years, we’ve been increasingly focused on building a rich and diverse catalogue, one that spans beyond our heartland of comedy animation; breaking new ground where possible. This deal demonstrates that we can offer a great deal of choice and variation for one network. While consistently delivering high quality and enduringly appealing content.”