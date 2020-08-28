ITV’s ‘Vera’ Gets Six Episode Order For Season 11

Vera is getting an expanded run. ITV has announced that the show’s eleventh season, which was commissioned back in January, will consist of six feature-length episodes. Vera‘s first ten seasons each consisted of four feature-length episodes.

The first two episodes will commence filming this autumn and will wrap in December, ahead of a 2021 broadcast on ITV. The remaining four episodes will film in 2021 for broadcast in 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to working on the next series of Vera”, series star Brenda Blethyn said in a statement. “The safety of all personnel is always at the forefront of production, and with all the extra COVID precautions in place we will relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes.”

Based on the series of novels written by Ann Cleeves, Vera follows experienced Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope as she tries to crack some of the toughest cases in Northumberland. The drama series is produced by Silverprint Pictures and stars Brenda Blethyn, Kenny Doughty, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones and Ibinabo Jack. Will Nicholson is the series producer, while Phil Hunter is the executive producer.

The show’s eleventh season opens when the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument. DCI Vera Stanhope questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously. The mystery deepens when she discovers that Tullman was due to testify in court as the key witness in a violent assault. Could these two crimes be connected?

As Vera delves deeper into Jim Tullman’s life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara and doting son John Paul, while tensions with old family friends Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over. Vera must see through the web of family grievances, jealousies and lies to ensure justice is done. Paul Logue is penning the script for the first episode, while Paul Gay is attached to direct.

“Vera is one of ITV Drama’s most loved series so we’re delighted it’s returning to production”, said ITV Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones, who commissioned the show’s expanded eleventh season alongside ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill. “We can’t wait to welcome the brilliant Brenda Blethyn and the rest of the cast back on to our screens for what promises to be an exceptional series eleven.”

While Executive Producer Phil Hunter added: “In the wake of the pandemic I’m especially thrilled to announce the return of Vera. Like many productions we had to postpone filming back in March and simultaneously begin working on a plan as to how we could bring the series back. The brilliant thing about drama production is the creativity, innovation and drive that is present in all who work in it, both in front of and behind the camera. Vera is coming back stronger than ever with six new episodes, and whilst we will be following COVID protocols that will keep everyone safe; the work environment will be just as creative allowing everyone to deliver their best work.”