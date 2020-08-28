ITV Orders Sara Collins Adaptation ‘The Confessions Of Frannie Langton’

ITV has ordered The Confessions Of Frannie Langton, a four episode adaptation of Sara Collins’ debut novel that is set up at Drama Republic. Collins herself is penning the adaptation for ITV, which is set to begin filming in London in 2021.

The Confessions Of Frannie Langton is set in Georgian London and follows Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham. In a misguided and monstrous gesture Frannie is gifted to Benham by the man who owns her, John Langton, and she is employed as a maid in the household much to her chagrin.

As the plot twists and turns, events take a fateful turn as the Benhams are found murdered in their beds, with Frannie lying next to Marguerite. Frannie is accused of murder; a murder she can’t remember. Dragged away to prison, Frannie attempts to piece together the events of that night. She is deep into a laudanum addiction and unable to recall what happened. Will Frannie recall the haunting events of that night? All she knows is she loved Marguerite passionately and cannot believe she would have hurt her. But if not Frannie, who did commit the double murder? Others have motive, but only Frannie is accused and she will hang if found guilty. What hope does she have?

“We are delighted that Sara is adapting her fantastic novel for ITV. Frannie is a character who immediately gets under your skin, and via a twisting and turning whodunnit Sara explores our history with slavery in the UK”, said ITV Drama Commissioner Chloe Tucker, who commissioned the series alongside ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill. “The Confessions Of Frannie Langton is an exciting and compelling drama that will hook and surprise the audience, and I’m also pleased to be working with Drama Republic on their first show for ITV.”

While Drama Republic’s Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza, who are serving as executive producers on the series, added: “The minute we read Sara’s book our hearts started racing…what an amazing character she had created in Frannie! We desperately wanted to bring her to the screen. We’re so delighted to be working with the astonishingly talented first time writer, Sara Collins on this brilliant story which had us hooked from the outset.”