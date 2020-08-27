Hat Trick International Lines Up North American Deal With Acorn TV For BBC One’s ‘Bloodlands’

Hat Trick International has lined up a North American deal for Bloodlands. The international distributor has licensed U.S. and Canadian rights to the drama series, which hails from executive producer Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Bodyguard), to Acorn TV.

Bloodlands follows Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick and his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher. When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, Brannick quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

The drama series, which was created by Chris Brandon, is produced by HTM Television and stars James Nesbitt, Ian McElhinney, Lisa Dwan, Lorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna, Lola Petticrew, Chris Walley, Michael Smiley, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Susan Lynch, Peter Ballance, Asan N’Jie, Cara Kelly and Flora Montgomery. Christopher Hall is the series producer, while Pete Travis is directing. The executive producers are Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville and Mark Redhead for HTM Television and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Northern Ireland Screen is providing funding.

“After Acorn TV’s success with Line of Duty, we’re thrilled to partner with Jed Mercurio again as well as Hat Trick and talented writer Chris Brandon to bring this excellent crime thriller to US audiences”, said Don Klees, SVP of Programming for Acorn TV. “With a powerhouse lead performance from James Nesbitt and a riveting script, we can’t wait for US audiences to see Bloodlands.”

While Sarah Tong, Director of Sales at Hat Trick International, added: “I’m delighted that Bloodlands has landed in the US and Canada on Acorn TV. Created by the exceptional combination of Chris and Jed and starring multiple-award-winning James Nesbitt, Bloodlands is a prime example of the type of dynamic and suspenseful drama that audiences throughout the world are eager to see.”