Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions Hires Chris Sutherland As New COO

Big Light Productions is getting a new COO. Frank Spotntiz’s production company has hired Chris Sutherland to serve in the role. He replaces Oliver Lang, who is stepping down at the end of the month to focus on his creative industries’ advisory business, Sharp Edge Media.

Chris Sutherland will take up his post on September 1st and will be based out of the company’s London office. Reporting directly to Big Light CEO Frank Spotnitz, Sutherland will will oversee the company’s operations, strategic partnerships and project financing.

He joins Big Light from The Ingenious Group, where he where he led the TV division, which produced and financed White House Farm for ITV, Britannia for Sky, Black Summer for Netflix and Marcella for ITV. Prior to that Sutherland held key roles at Motion Content Group, Zodiak Media Group, BBC, Fremantle and Argonon.

“It is an honour to be joining Frank and his talented team at Big Light. Frank is an exceptional writer and producer, and the quality of drama from Big Light is outstanding; distinctive, thought-provoking, and beautifully crafted”, Chris Sutherland said in a statement. “It is an exciting time for the company, and I am looking forward to contributing towards its future success.”

While Frank Spotnitz added: “Chris is a fantastic addition to our team. He has a proven track record in growing businesses and creating innovative strategies, solid relationships in the industry and an incredible wealth of production experience. His expertise and experience will be invaluable to Big Light as we continue to grow, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”