FOX Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Season 2

The second season of L.A.’s Finest will receive its UK premiere on FOX UK on Thursday September 10th at 9pm, it has been announced.

L.A.’s Finest follows Syd Burnett, last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna, a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

The drama series, which was initially set up at NBC before it moved to Spectrum, is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds and Ernie Hudson. In the show’s second season, Syd mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage. But when a powerful crimewave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna and the team must find those responsible before it’s too late.

