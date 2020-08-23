Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Right Stuff’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

National Geographic’s Mercury 7 miniseries The Right Stuff will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Friday October 9th, when the first two episodes will be available to stream. Alongside announcing the premiere date, Disney+ has also released the trailer and key art for the series.

The Right Stuff takes an inspirational look at the early days of the U.S. Space Program and the iconic story of America’s first astronauts, the Mercury 7. At the height of the Cold War in 1959, America fears it is a nation in decline as the Soviet Union dominates the space race. But, the U.S. government has a solution – put a man in space. Newly-formed NASA is given the monumental task, and a group of the nation’s best engineers estimate they’ll need decades to accomplish the feat…but they only have two years. NASA engineers, including rocket scientist Bob Gilruth and the passionate Chris Kraft, work against the clock under mounting pressure from Washington.

Together, they hand select seven astronauts from a pool of military test pilots. These are ordinary men, plucked from obscurity, and within days of being presented to the world, they are forged into heroes before they achieve a single heroic act. The two men at the center of it all are Major John Glenn, a revered Marine test pilot and committed family man, and Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard, one of the best test pilots in Navy history. The eight episode series is produced by Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television and stars Patrick Fischler, Eric Ladin, Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Aaron Staton, James Lafferty, Micah Stock, Michael Trotter, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford.

Check out the trailer and key art below: