Disney+ Sets Premiere Date For ‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 6

The sixth season of Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere on Disney+ on Friday September 4th, it has been announced. Season six previously aired in the UK on E4. Still no word on whether or not the show’s final season will get its UK premiere on Disney+ in the future.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. follows the daily activities of the intelligence agency knows as Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement Logistic Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.). The drama series is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television and stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

The show’s sixth season picks up from the events of season five, in which the team leaped forward in time to a dystopian future they soon realized must be prevented. While facing multiple timelines and new enemies from faraway planets, they found family, friends, teammates and the courage to pull off their biggest challenge yet. Their next challenge? Coming to grips with the knowledge that bending the laws of space and time may have saved the planet, but it couldn’t save Fitz or Coulson. ABC has already renewed the series for a seventh season.

