Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘All Creatures Great And Small’

All Creatures Great And Small will premiere on Channel 5 on Tuesday September 1st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on James Herriot’s cherished collection of stories, All Creatures Great And Small chronicles the heartwarming and humorous adventures of a young country vet. This new adaptation will preserve the rich spirit, tone and values of Herriot’s iconic characters and stories and will bring to life his sharply observed, entertaining and incredibly funny tales of country life in the North of England for a modern audience, introducing a new generation to his life-affirming stories.

The drama series, which was penned by Ben Vanstone, is being produced by Colin Callender’s Playground and stars Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West (Mr. Selfridge), Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose), Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Rachel Shenton (White Gold), Dame Diana Rigg (Game Of Thrones), Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter) and Nigel Havers (Chariots Of Fire). PBS Masterpiece is co-producing for the US market. Richard Burrell is the series producer, while Brian Percival, Metin Hüseyin and Andy Hay are directing. The executive producers are Colin Callender, Melissa Gallant, Ben Vanstone, Hugo Heppell, Rebecca Eaton and Louise Pedersen.

