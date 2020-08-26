Channel 4 Orders ‘The Birth Of Daniel F Harris’ From Pete Jackson & Clerkenwell Films

Channel 4 has ordered The Birth Of Daniel F Harris, an eight episode drama that hails from Pete Jackson (One Normal Night, Love In Recovery) and The End Of The F***ing World indie Clerkenwell Films.

The Birth Of Daniel F Harris tells the story of Danny, whose mum was killed in a car crash when he was a baby. Overwhelmed with grief, his dad Steve bought a house in the middle of nowhere and locked Danny in, telling him the world outside was full of monsters waiting to take him away. Just like they took his mum. Steve thought he’d done the right thing, bringing Danny up safe and warm, away from murderers and wars and drugs and arsehole governments and burgers and evil.

For eighteen years they just stayed in, listening to Benny Goodman records and watching old movies with no sad endings. And that’s how Danny grew up. It was all he knew. And he was happy. But when Danny turns eighteen his whole world – everything he’s ever known – explodes in an instant and he has to come to terms with a new world he never knew existed. And find the real monster – the one that killed his mum. Pete Jackson created the series. Clerkenwell Films is producing in association with BBC Studios, who will handle global sales. Gavin O’Grady is the series producer. The executive producers are Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried and Emily Harrison.

“Pete Jackson has crafted a uniquely bold and beautiful piece of storytelling that imaginatively taps in to the experiences of many young people today”, said Channel 4 Commissioning Editor Lee Mason, who commissioned the series alongside Channel 4’s Head of Drama Caroline Hollick. “Pete’s voice and The Birth of Daniel F Harris belong on Channel 4 and, alongside Clerkenwell who are the perfect producers for the series, I can’t wait to see the series come to life.”

While Murray Ferguson, Chief Executive of Clerkenwell Films, added: “I’m delighted that Channel 4 have shown their continued commitment to emerging talent by commissioning The Birth of Daniel F Harris. This is writer Pete Jackson’s first series commission for TV. Pete’s voice is accomplished, distinctive and insightful. This story about a young man who grew up shielded from the problems modern teenagers face provides a timely commentary on the world we now live in.”