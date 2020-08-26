Channel 4 Orders ‘My Name Is Lizzie’, Niamh Algar To Star

Channel 4 has ordered My Name Is Lizzie, a four episode drama series exploring the high-pressure investigation into the murder of Rachel Nickell in 1992. Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Raised by Wolves) is attached to star.

My Name Is Lizzie tells the story of a female undercover officer, codename ‘Lizzie James’, who is asked to become sexual bait for a suspected killer. Five months on from the murder of Rachel Nickell and The Met Police are still no closer to capturing the man they’re convinced is responsible. First identified through a BBC Crimewatch appeal, the evidence is stacked against Colin Stagg. The media feed a national obsession, covering every detail of the case and demanding justice. The police are determined to catch the man who, in their eyes, is guilty before he kills again.

In desperation, the relatively young Detective Inspector leading the case, engages the nation’s most famous criminal proﬁler to devise a bold undercover operation which will see an attractive, young female officer start a relationship with Colin Stagg. Growing up under Thatcher’s reign, with second-wave feminism ‘Lizzie James’ (Niamh Algar) – is determined to rise through the ranks. But the early ‘90s has brought with it an inevitable backlash in the shape of ‘Lad Culture’, obliterating any feminist gains and putting women ﬁrmly back in their place. Hugely ambitious, ‘Lizzie’ has found a way to stand out by becoming one of very few female undercover officers deployed in covert operations… And then she’s offered a central role in the biggest murder enquiry the country has ever seen.

Law & Order: UK scribe Emilia di Girolamo penned the scripts for the series, which is being produced by Story Films. Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto is the series producer, while Complicit scribe Niall MacCormick is attached to direct. The executive producers are David Nath, Peter Beard, and Emilia di Girolamo. It was commissioned by Channel 4’s Head of Drama Caroline Hollick. My Name Is LIzzie is being produced in association with All3Media International, who will handle global sales. Filming is set to get underway later this year. Channel 4 said that further casting would be announced at a later date.

“The unique female perspective of Emilia’s extraordinary scripts will shine a light on one of the most shocking stories in modern policing, in a drama which combines Story Films’ trademark journalistic rigor with sensitivity and nuance”, said Channel 4’s Head of Drama Caroline Hollick. “And it’s a privilege to be working with Niamh Algar, who is fast becoming an iconic star of the channel.”