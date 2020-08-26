BritBox Acquires UK Rights To ‘Cold Courage’, Sets September Premiere

Cold Courage is coming to the UK. BritBox has secured the UK rights to the drama series starring John Simm after striking a deal with international distributor Lionsgate. The series will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday September 3rd.

Cold Courage is set in London and introduces two young Finnish women, Mari and Lia, who are drawn together through the “Studio” –– a clandestine group of like-minded people operating off the grid, dedicated to righting the wrongs of the powerful, influential and corrupt. The Studio is Mari’s hand-picked team –– Rico the hacker, Berg the set designer, Paddy the private detective, Maggie the actress.

They hide in plain sight and fight the crimes the police can’t, or won’t, get involved in: corporate greed; unchallenged injustice; the exploitation of the dispossessed and the stateless; violence against the vulnerable. The Studio tackles those who believe they are above the law –– too powerful, too rich, too dangerous to care,deploying the full range of its technological, intellectual and practical weapons to bring them to book. In doing so they don’t always obey the rules. They don’t always play fair. And they don’t always tell the truth. And that’s okay, when the ends justify the means –– isn’t it? The eight episode drama series, which is based on the books by Pekka Hiltunen, stars John Simm, Caroline Goodall, Arsher Ali, Sofia Pekkari, Pihla Viitala, Jakob Eklund, Peter Coonan and Matteo Simoni. David Joss Buckley and Brendan Foley penned the scripts.