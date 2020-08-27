BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Better Things’ Season 4

The fourth season of Better Things will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Sunday September 6th at 10pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Better Things follows Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max, Frankie and Duke in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil, an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street. Whether she’s struggling to keep her daughters close or trying to push one of them out of the nest, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor.

At the end of the day, Sam’s just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters’ changing lives, survive her family, have fun with a friend or two, and also – just maybe – squeeze in some private time. The comedy series is produced by FX Productions and stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie. FX recently renewed Better Things for a fifth season.

