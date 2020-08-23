BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Harlots’ Season 2

The second season of Harlots will premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday September 2nd at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Harlots follows Margaret Wells and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret will fight back, even if it means putting her family at risk. The drama series is produced by ITV Studios label Monumental Pictures and stars Samantha Morton (Cider With Rosie), Lesley Manville (Maleficent), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) and Liv Tyler (The Lord Of The Rings).

In season two, Charlotte places herself in the home of arch-rival bawd Lydia Quigley, taking their toxic and deep-set rivalry to a dangerous new level. Entering this already explosive situation is enigmatic aristocrat Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam who has long-held secrets that keep her in the thrall of Lydia Quigley, but who will find an unexpected ally in Charlotte Wells. Harlots was penned by Viceroy’s House scribe Moira Buffini and is based on an original idea by Buffini and Alison Newman. The executive producers are Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, Alison Carpenter, Moira Buffini and Alison Newman.

