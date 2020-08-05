BBC Three Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Good Trouble’

The Fosters spin-off Good Trouble will receive its UK premiere on BBC Three on Sunday August 16th at 6am, it has been announced.

Good Trouble follows Callie and Mariana as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles, as Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech and Callie faces the harsh realities of the federal legal system clerking for a federal judge. After moving to The Coterie in Downtown Los Angeles, Callie and Mariana realize that living on their own is not all that it’s cracked up to be. Faced with new neighbors, new challenges and, of course, new romances, the sisters must depend on one another to navigate the City of Angels. The drama series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.