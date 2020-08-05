BBC Three Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Good Trouble’ Season 2

The second season of Good Trouble will receive its UK premiere on BBC Three on Sunday August 16th at 6am, it has been announced.

A spin-off of The Fosters, Good Trouble follows Callie and Mariana as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles. The drama series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence.

The show’s second season will continue to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA’s hippest residence, The Coterie. This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew will continue to navigate their early twenties as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.

