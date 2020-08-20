BBC Three Acquires UK Rights To ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’

BBC Three has acquired the UK rights to Comedy Central’s comedy series Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens after striking a deal with international distributor ViacomCBS International Studios. The series will premiere on BBC Three later this year.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens follows Nora Linn as she navigates young adulthood in outer borough New York City, leaning on her wider family as she takes her first steps towards financial independence. The comedy series, which is based on Awkwafina’s real-life beginnings in Queens, stars Awkwafina, Bowen Yang, BD Wong and Lori Tann Chinn. A second season has already been commissioned.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is fresh, funny and very engaging – we are delighted that the series is joining BBC Three’s strong and distinctive comedy line-up”, said the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks, who brokered the deal with ViacomCBS International Studios. This marks the latest U.S. acquisition for BBC Three and comes on the heels of the online channel inking deals for Freeform original series Good Trouble and Fort Salem.

Check out the trailer below: