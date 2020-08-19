BBC One’s ‘Call The Midwife’ Begins Filming On 2020 Christmas Special

Despite the on-going COVID pandemic, Call The Midwife is on track to return this Christmas. Filming is now underway on the Christmas special of the BBC’s long-running period drama. Production on season ten will begin following the special, but as a result of the later than usual production start the order for season ten has been trimmed to seven episodes.

Call The Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, who was a district midwife in London’s east end during the 1950′s. The drama series is produced by Neal Street Productions and stars Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Fenella Woolgar, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, Max Macmillan, Daniel Laurie and Zephryn Taitte.

This year’s Christmas special is set in December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane. Ann Tricklebank is the series producer, while Syd Macartney is directing the special and the first episode of season ten.

To get production back on track, Neal Street Productions has worked closely with industry bodies and the BBC to develop the detailed COVID-19 protocol policy, implementing various safety measures and testing and will keep it under constant review. There is also a designated COVID-19 supervisor on set to look after the production’s safety precautions and efforts. “We are so delighted that the Call The Midwife team are able to re-assemble to bring us Series 10 for the new year, and that they will also be gifting us a Christmas special for 2020 – the warm embrace of the nuns and midwives of Poplar feels especially needed this year”, said Mona Qureshi, Executive Producer for the BBC.

“Alongside the rest of the country, we have all been devastated to see how Covid-19 has affected people around the world. Our midwives and nurses may not be the front-line heroes of today’s NHS, but by getting back to work, they, and we, hope to bring some joy and respite into people’s lives”, said Executive Producer Dame Pippa Harris. “In such difficult times, the values of Call The Midwife seem more resonant than ever. In series ten we will continue to celebrate the skill and bravery of the UK’s NHS whilst bringing laughter and love into our homes.”

While series Creator, Writer and Executive Producer Heidi Thomas added: “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown. It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic. We are very much a family at Call The Midwife, and like families everywhere, we have missed each other. We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can’t wait to share Series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience.”