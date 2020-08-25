BBC One Orders ‘The A Word’ Spin-Off ‘Ralph And Katie’; Leon Harrop & Sarah Gordy To Reprise Roles

The A Word is getting a spin-off. BBC One has ordered Ralph And Katie, a spin-off of the Peter Bowker penned drama series. Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy are on-board to reprise their roles from The A Word. Six episodes have been ordered for the show’s first season.

Ralph And Katie will tell the continuing story of Ralph (Leon Harrop) and Katie (Sarah Gordy), an inspirational and loving young couple who are embarking on the biggest adventure of their lives. Ralph and Katie have just had the wedding of the year… so what happens next?

The drama series tracks their first year of married life, with each 30 minute episode featuring a different story focusing on the domestic challenges faced by the newlyweds – challenges faced by all newlyweds, but with the added fact that they have Down’s Syndrome. Peter Bowker will pen the series alongside new and emerging disabled writers. ITV Studios and Keshet Productions are producing in association with Tiger Aspect. The executive producers are Peter Bowker, Patrick Spence, Kat Pugsley, Howard Burch, Lucy Richer, Avi Nir and Keren Margalit.

“Ralph And Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of ‘The A Word’ to increase representation and diversity both on and off screen”, said series creator Peter Bowker. “Equally exciting is the opportunity to work again with two young actors as talented as Leon and Sarah. It is a tribute to their performances in ‘The A Word’ that the BBC have commissioned this series.”

While the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger, who commissioned the spin-off alongside the BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore, added: “After three series of ‘The A Word’, we are so excited to see Sarah and Leon lead their own show and by the team of talented writers that Pete and his team are assembling to bring this new chapter in Ralph and Katie’s relationship to life.”