BBC One Orders Con-Artist Thriller ‘The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies’

BBC One has ordered The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies, a six episode con-artist thriller from sibling writing duo Penelope Skinner and Ginny Skinner.

The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies tells the story of two very different women and the conman they have in common. Alice is a formidable PA, a single mother, and a lifelong Madonna fan. Caroline is a bestselling fantasy author who, recently bereaved, now lives alone with her toy poodle, Goblin.

Rob is an eccentric and celebrated ecopreneur… who may or may not be trying to destroy them both. This is a story about lies and artifice, about our weakness for self-deception, and about the rapid ascent of the modern fraudster. Why do ‘respectable’ psychopaths rise to the top? Why does a posh man in a suit still seem so plausible compared to a working-class single mum in a pink plastic rain mac? And if you can’t beat them, is joining them really so bad?

Penelope Skinner and Ginny Skinner penned the series, which is set up at Sister. The executive producers are Penelope Skinner and Ginny Skinner, Naomi de Pear and Katie Carpenter for Sister, and Jo McClellan for BBC One. The project was developed by Sister’s Head of Development Alice Tyler. It was commissioned by the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger and the BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore. BBC Studios will handle global sales.

“In a world where convicted conmen become overnight cultural icons, bypassing blame on their way to fame, we have been inspired to fight back against the glorification of the predator”, said Penelope Skinner and Ginny Skinner. “We want to tell a story about the real heroes of any scam: those who risk everything to call out the perpetrators. We are overjoyed to be working with the formidable team at Sister and are delighted the show has found its home at the BBC.”

While the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger: “I have been waiting to work with the Skinner sisters for a hundred years and when I read Pack of Lies I remembered why: it’s the perfect evocation of their unique female-centric authorship and bring a tone all of its own to the BBC One slate. I can’t wait to see the work which they and the wonderful team at Sister bring to the screen.”