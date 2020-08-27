BBC Acquires ‘Battlestar Galactica’ In Deal With NBCU

Battlestar Galactica is returning to the UK. The BBC has acquired every episode of the Syfy original series after striking a deal with international distributor NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

The series will premiere on the BBC on Saturday September 5th, when every episode will be available to stream on the iPlayer. BBC Two will also begin a linear broadcast of Battlestar Galactica on Saturday September 5th at 9:45pm.

Battlestar Galactica is set in a distant star system where humanity is brought to the brink of extinction from a nuclear attack by a race of artificial lifeforms called Cylons. The surviving humans are hunted across space as they try to escape the relentless pursuit of the Cylons while searching for a new place they can call home: the legendary lost colony Earth, if it indeed exists at all.

The drama series, which is a reboot of the 1970s series and hails from Ronald D. Moore, is produced by UCP and stars Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber, James Callis and Tricia Helfer. Notably the BBC’s acquisition of the show’s four season run comes just as NBCU’s streaming service is developing a new take on Battlestar Galactica from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

“Battlestar Galactica is regarded as one of the best sci-fi series ever made and it holds appeal for anyone who loves to immerse themselves in top quality drama”, said Dan McGolpin, Controller of BBC iPlayer. “It joins Fort Salem, Heroes, Devs, His Dark Materials, Doctor Who and Torchwood to form an incredible range of science fiction and fantasy series available on demand on BBC iPlayer.”