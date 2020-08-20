AMC UK Releases Key Art For ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6

AMC UK has released the key art for the sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead, which is set to premiere on Monday October 12th at 9pm.

Fear The Walking Dead is set at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse – a time when the world was changing rapidly for reasons unknown, before anyone understood exactly what was happening, when life as everyone knew it was upended and altered in ways no one could have ever imagined – and follows three blended families as they attempt to survive the end of the world. The drama series, which was created by Robert Kirkman & Dave Erickson, is produced by AMC Studios and stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson and Lennie James.

The show’s sixth season explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Just Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

Check out the key art below: