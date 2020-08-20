Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Utopia’

Amazon Prime Video UK’s Utopia reboot will premiere on Friday September 25th, it has been announced.

Based on the Channel 4 series, Utopia follows a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia”. Together, Becky, Ian, Samantha, Wilson Wilson and Grant unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity. They realise these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world.

The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde, who joins them on their mission to save the world while harbouring secrets of her own. The drama series, which was penned by Gillian Flynn, is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios and stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham and Cory Michael Smith. The executive producers are Gillian Flynn, Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly.

Check out the trailer below:

