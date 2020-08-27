All 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Justified’

FX’s Timothy Olyphant fronted drama Justified will launch as a box-set on All 4 on Friday September 11th, it has been announced.

The Channel 4 owned and operated streaming service acquired all six seasons of the series back in July after striking a deal with international distributor Sony Pictures Television.

Based on the novels by Elmore Leonard and developed for television by Graham Yost, Justified follows deputy US Marshall Raylan Givens whose unconventional approach to law enforcement sees him transferred from the agency’s field office in Florida to Kentucky. The drama series is produced by FX Productions & Sony Pictures Television and stars Timothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy, Joelle Carter, Jacob Pitts, Erica Tazel, Natalie Zea and Walton Goggins.